14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep

news

While she was asleep, a 70-year-old woman Mrs Helen Adodo, had her head smashed with a stone by her housemaid who was encouraged by an unknown force.

The house help Anna Amos reportedly carried out the murder on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Ikpoba-Okha, Edo State.

“As I went to the veranda, something just entered my body. I did not understand what I was doing. I could not wash the plates I was supposed to wash.

“I removed the shoes I was wearing; I felt cold, so I wore a sweater with socks. I started scratching my head. I looked up and down and stood on the stone.

“Later, I entered the room. My Iye (elder woman) was asleep. So, I came out and sat on the stone.

"I did not know when I carried the stone and hit her on the head and she died," she tells the Southern City News when she was paraded by the state police commissioner Mr Johnson Kokumo.

Spirit credits house help for job well done

Anna Amos confirms that the spirit which gave her the task of killing her boss expressed clearly that death awaits her if she shares details of her assignment to anyone.

According to Punch News, she earlier denied playing a role in the death of the deceased.

“The thing that just entered my body was controlling me.

"It told me that if I exposed it, it would kill me. It told me that I did well," she says.