TNBA: BON invites entries for award categories, announces judges’ panel

L-R : Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, Executive Secretary, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON); Mr. Greg Odutayo, Member, Central Working Committee, BON; Mr. Emeka Mba, Former Director General, Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Mr. John Ugbe, Chairman BON and CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria; Mr. Jenkins Alumona, MD/CEO, Strategic Outcomes Limited and Brand Consultant, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA); Mr. Shola Adegborioye, ex-officio member, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Mr. Kingsley Uranta, AGM Operations, Channels Television at the Call for Entries and Media Luncheon of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) in Lagos, yesterday.
The call was made yesterday at a press conference in Lagos. BON also announced a seven-member panel that will screen the entries to create a shortlist for each of the award categories.

The judges’ panel, composed of stellar broadcasting industry figures, stakeholders and representatives of regulatory agencies, includes Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); ace broadcasters, Deborah Omowunmi Odutayo and Aro Leonard.

Others are Mallam Bello Sule, organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes (NIFETEP); Lady Susan Ngozi Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Mr. Kayode Qosim Olowu, representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Mrs. Stella Erhunmwunsee of the NBC.

While unveiling the judges’ panel, BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the judges are putting their reputation and pedigree on the line to ensure that the award process is credible.

Ugbe noted that the TNBA is aimed at celebrating excellence in the broadcasting profession, adding that the award ceremony will be the biggest show in Africa.

"With all the training we provide and investment we make in broadcasting, we've found out that the best motivation is becoming the best at what you do. That's a key driver for coming up with this credible awards ceremony that rewards the best from a professional perspective," he said.

"We are also extending this to the audience who would decide the best in each category with their votes. This award will celebrate the very best in broadcasting across the country. We believe this will encourage practitioners to put their best and energy into their works."

"It's going to be the biggest award show in Africa, as it will broadcast live on all BON member stations. We, therefore, seek the support of sponsors, as we will do this to the highest level of professionalism and excellence. We have the experience and expertise to put together an award that others will learn from."

The BON Chairman also disclosed that entries for the awards, the modalities of which will communicated via the media, including all BON member stations, will begin from 1 September and end three weeks after.

The awards ceremony is slated for November in Abuja

