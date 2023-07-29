Sean Paul shares new single 'Summer Hot'
Jamaican Dancehall icon Sean Paul is ready to set dancefloors ablaze worldwide with the release of two new singles 'Summa Hot' and 'Ova Tek' by signee Chi Ching Ching.
These tracks exemplify Sean Paul's unparalleled talent in creating dancehall records that resonate globally while also highlighting and uplifting fellow artists within the dancehall community.
'Summa Hot', a scorching summer anthem combines Sean Paul's signature Dancehall sound with vibrant melodies and a captivating chorus that captures the essence of a sun-soaked season. The single celebrates and honors women, creating a lively dancehall vibe that is perfect for pool parties, beach gatherings, and dance events.
'Ova Tek' by Chi Ching Ching the rising dancehall sensation impresses with his unique style and captivating performances in this track. The song showcases Chi Ching Ching's immense talent and promises to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide.
Both singles are available on streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy the feisty tracks that will shape the summers.
