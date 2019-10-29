Zlatan's highly teased debut album, 'Zanku: The Album' will be released this Friday, November 1, 2019.

The album which will Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Barry Jhay and so forth has 17 tracks - 15 main and two bonus. Production is handled by Speroach, Rexxie, Spellz, Kiddominant, IamBeatz and Miraqulousbeatz. Mixing will be handled by Spiritmyx and Ifex.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post by Zlatan on October 28, 2019. He wrote, "My people!!! How una dey? It is with great joy and deep gratitude to God that I present you all the track list of our soon-to-drop album titled ZANKU. My journey has been a mixture of pain, laughter, disappointments, gains, sadness, peace and more.

"I have had low and high moments. In all of these though, God has been faithful. Without God, there would have been no Zlatan Ibile. It is my pleasure to share my life experience with y’all through our album. ZLATANOVAZ, I can’t thank you enough for your support. No ZLATANOVAZ, no Zlatan Ibile. I put in a lot to deliver the best album but couldn’t have done it alone.

"A huge thanks to my record label, @alleluyahboyzent for constant support. Shout out to the producers, especially @rexxiepondabeat you go all out for me bro ! Other producers too @p.priime @miraqulous_ @speroachbeatzz @kiddominant @spellzjamin @iambeatz_ God bless you.

"@spyritmyx thanks for mixing and mastering the album, except track 10 @shola_ijanusi my label rep, the hard worker, you’re the best.

"My soldiers and brothers, @manager_jiggy, @maticbrave @biesloaded, @rahman_jago_ @poco_lee @seunpizzle_ @shigh_lofe @dir.vp & @dj4kerty, I love you all. @mister_kareem and @yfalaye thank you for going beyond your roles, working tirelessly to ensure that this album happens, even in my absence.

"To my industry friends I featured on some tracks, thanks for honouring me with your talents. My parents and siblings, thanks for allowing me express myself. I pray that God rewards y’all exceedingly. ZLATANOVAZ , I hope that you love every single track. Show me more love my pre-ordering our album via the link in my bio. I love you all."

'Gbeku' was released as the latest single on the album.