ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zlatan announces date for the release of his new single featuring Asake

Adeayo Adebiyi

Zlatan teams up with Asake for a new thrilling single.

Zlatan set to drop new single featuring Asake
Zlatan set to drop new single featuring Asake

Recommended articles

The hitmaker has announced that his highly anticipated single featuring Asake will be released on February 2, 2023. The rapper has teased the song on his social media on several occasions to the excitement of fans who are eager to hear both artists on a song.

Zlatan recently excited fans with his dazzling verse on Wizkid's 'IDK' off his recent EP 'S2'. The song has become a favourite among listeners and Zlatan's verse was praised for its impressive lyricism and delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake kicked off his 2024 with the single 'Only Me' which he released on his birthday. The song comes off the back of his appearance alongside Gunna on Sarz's hit single 'Happiness,' and with the incoming collaboration with Zlatan, Asake would be aiming to extend his hitmaking run.

Zlatan dropped the 'Omo Ologo' EP in 2023 and his collaboration with Asake is expected to be the first of other singles that will precede his new project.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couples should live together before getting married - singer Simi

Couples should live together before getting married - singer Simi

Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time

Davido shuts down O2 Arena for the third time

Actress Victoria Inyama alleges physical and mental abuse in former marriage

Actress Victoria Inyama alleges physical and mental abuse in former marriage

Zlatan announces date for the release of his new single featuring Asake

Zlatan announces date for the release of his new single featuring Asake

Award-winning singer Timi Dakolo releases third album 'The Chorus Leader'

Award-winning singer Timi Dakolo releases third album 'The Chorus Leader'

I receive music inspiration behind the wheel – Gospel artist

I receive music inspiration behind the wheel – Gospel artist

'One Too Many' directed by Kayode Kasum heads to Netflix in February

'One Too Many' directed by Kayode Kasum heads to Netflix in February

2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

Kashimawo, play on MKO Abiola, to be staged in March

Kashimawo, play on MKO Abiola, to be staged in March

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna-Boy - 'Outside' album cover

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events

5 Nigerian artists who have been accused of failing to appear at paid events

Omah Lay says he's putting together a new album

Omah Lay says he's putting together a new album