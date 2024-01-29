Zlatan announces date for the release of his new single featuring Asake
Zlatan teams up with Asake for a new thrilling single.
The hitmaker has announced that his highly anticipated single featuring Asake will be released on February 2, 2023. The rapper has teased the song on his social media on several occasions to the excitement of fans who are eager to hear both artists on a song.
Zlatan recently excited fans with his dazzling verse on Wizkid's 'IDK' off his recent EP 'S2'. The song has become a favourite among listeners and Zlatan's verse was praised for its impressive lyricism and delivery.
Asake kicked off his 2024 with the single 'Only Me' which he released on his birthday. The song comes off the back of his appearance alongside Gunna on Sarz's hit single 'Happiness,' and with the incoming collaboration with Zlatan, Asake would be aiming to extend his hitmaking run.
Zlatan dropped the 'Omo Ologo' EP in 2023 and his collaboration with Asake is expected to be the first of other singles that will precede his new project.
