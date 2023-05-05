Nigerian Afropop star YKB drops new EP 'Yusful Music', announced as latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist

On April 5, 2023, YKB released his hugely awaited EP, 'Yusful Music' which packs 6 tracks including his sensational single 'San Siro'.

As one of the talents charting a new sonic course for Afrobeats, YKB's new EP is set to endear him to listeners while also showcasing his incredible talent.

Speaking on being the latest Apple Music Africa Rising artist, YBK shared that it has always been his goal to communicate his feeling through his music.

"As an African boy who makes music, my goal is to communicate life through my lens. I hope that people can relate to and learn from it, so I'm super grateful to Apple Music for making me an Africa Rising Artist. Also, I'm grateful to my fans whose actions toward my music have helped me get here. My plan is to continue to tell my stories and continue to make ‘Yusful Music'."

An acronym for Yusuf Kan Bai, which is Yoruba for “one Yusuf like that”, YKB grew up in Ketu, Lagos, and fostered a love of music and crafting melodies from a young age. Fusing Afrobeats, R&B, trap, and hip-hop, YKB has steadily built the most solid fan bases as an independent artist, culminating in the release of his 7-track debut album 'Before I Blow' (2021).

Flexing his melodic range, YKB’s single 'San Siro', tells the story of a love that’s big enough to fill up Milan’s beloved soccer stadium, simultaneously capturing the essence of what it’s like to fall madly in love. His latest single 'Bo card (things I need)', available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio now, is another stimulatingly smooth offering from the singer that finds him professing the magnitude of love he has for his lady, underpinned by saxophone-flecked melody.

