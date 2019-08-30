Artist: Yemi Alade
Album Title: Woman of Steel
Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Afro &B, Afro-life
Date of Release: August 30, 2019
Producers: Krizbeatz, Vtek
Singles: Four
Album Art:
Length: 15 Tracks, 52 minutes
Features: 4 – Duncan Mighty, Angelique Kidjo, Rick Ross, Funke Akindele
Tracklist:
Detail/Takeaway: At 12:00 am on August 30, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade released her fourth studio album, ‘Woman of Steel.’
The album was announced after she released a remix to her single, ‘Oh My Gosh’ with American rapper, Rick Ross. The album was then made available for pre-order on August 21, 2019.
The album is a follow-up to 2017 album, Black Magic and it was supported by four singles, 'Bounce,' 'Oh My Gosh,' 'Oh My Gosh (Remix) featuring Rick Ross and 'Home.'
You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.
You can listen to the album on Deezer HERE.