Artist: Yemi Alade

Album Title: Woman of Steel

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Afro &B, Afro-life

Date of Release: August 30, 2019

Producers: Krizbeatz, Vtek

Singles: Four

Album Art:

Length: 15 Tracks, 52 minutes

Features: 4 – Duncan Mighty, Angelique Kidjo, Rick Ross, Funke Akindele

Tracklist:

Detail/Takeaway: At 12:00 am on August 30, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade released her fourth studio album, ‘Woman of Steel.’

The album was announced after she released a remix to her single, ‘Oh My Gosh’ with American rapper, Rick Ross. The album was then made available for pre-order on August 21, 2019.

The album is a follow-up to 2017 album, Black Magic and it was supported by four singles, 'Bounce,' 'Oh My Gosh,' 'Oh My Gosh (Remix) featuring Rick Ross and 'Home.'

You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.

You can listen to the album on Deezer HERE.