Wurld drops single 'Sarafina' ahead of upcoming EP 'Don't Get Used To This'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singer-songwriter WurlD has released a new single titled 'Sarafina'.

WurlD has been a transformative force in music since pioneering the AfroSoul wave with 2016’s 'Show You Off' (featuring Shizzi and Walshy Fire), a track heralded for adding a new melodic element to the then-burgeoning Afrobeats movement.

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, but based between Atlanta and L.A. for much of his career, WurlD has seamlessly straddled the worlds of Afrobeats and R&B, penning tracks for, and collaborating with, artists including B.O.B., Akon, Mario, and Davido for whom he co-wrote 2019’s 'Blow My Mind' featuring Chris Brown.

'Don’t Get Used To This' showcases WurlD’s evolution as a singer, songwriter, and producer. At the same time, it’s his most rhythmically consistent project to date, steeped in the distinctive pulse of Lagos, Nigeria, where he’s recently returned to live.

The EP is his inaugural release under Addictive Content, a new imprint he’s created to shine a light on the future sounds and the next generation of African talent.

Don’t Get Used To This is a love project centered on embracing the present moment,” WurlD says. “We immerse ourselves in the depth of feelings and emotions experienced in the here and now, without dwelling on the past or anticipating the future. While this love is undeniably enchanting, we remember that tomorrow remains uncertain."

The propulsive summer anthem 'Location,' which reunited WurlD with celebrated Afrobeats producer Sarz, his partner on the 2019 collaborative EP, 'ILGWT' (I Love Girls With Trobul), will also appear on the highly anticipated EP.

