World Cup of Hip Hop names rap legend Elajoe as 1st African in Global Senior Executive Committee

He is regarded as one of the pioneer figures who helped structure & project the Nigerian/African Hip Hop industry to the world at large.

While he has been in the industry since the 90s, establishing his Dark Cypha Entertainment imprint (which officially turned 25 years) to provide different services to different companies, record labels and individuals alike, he however gained popularity as rapper and producer of the award winning single Street Hop by Thoroughbreds, a pioneer Hip Hop coalition he later became a part of) and, of course, his monumental contribution on the legendary, DJ Jimmy Jatt's award winning and chart-topping song Stylee featuring two other legends 2Baba and Mode Nine.

He made history by being the first music coordinator/director for the first ever Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, the biggest reality TV show in Africa, using this medium to promote African, especially Nigerian, music across the African continent and the world at large. This singular move was instrumental in propagating Nigeria's dominance in music, lifestyle and pop culture across Africa and the world.

He has played integral roles, in different capacities, at events promoting upcoming and established Nigerian and African artists as well as events which have brought international award-winning superstars and legends to Nigeria such as Guru, Talib Kweli, Nas, Salt N Pepa, DJ Tim Westwood, Lauryn Hill, Kranium, to name a few.

He has been announced by the World Cup of Hip Hop as the first and only African (for now) to be part of the organisation's Global Senior Executive committee.

The appointment came at a period where the legendary Hip Hop enthusiast is creating new ideas necessary to bring in investors into the industry.

