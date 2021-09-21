RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Authors:

Motolani Alake

A few weeks ago, 'Made In Lagos' also became the highest-charting Nigerian album on the Billboard 200.

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

On September 13, 2021, news broke that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's album, Made In Lagos had tied Fela's The Best of Black President as the album with the longest run on Billboard's World Music Albums chart.

Released as a posthumous album in 1999, The Best Best of Fela Kuti is a 2-CD compilation album released by MCA Records. It was issued in the United States in 2000 as part of a reissue series of Kuti's albums. On the other hand, 'Made In Lagos' was released in 2020 by RCA Records.

Both albums have spent a total of 45 weeks respectively on the chart. While Wizkid's album peaked at No. 1, Fela's album peaked at No. 3.

A few weeks ago, 'Made In Lagos' also became the highest-charting Nigerian album on the Billboard 200.

