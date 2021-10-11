RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' hits one billion streams in under one year of release

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This accounts for streams across all platforms.

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)
Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

On October 10, 2021, news broke that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, WIzkid's groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos, had hit one billion streams across all streaming platforms.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

This comes in less than year of release, during which the album has also become the highest charting African album on the Billboard 200 yet. The album has 322 million streams on Apple Music, 229 million streams on Spotify, 227 million streams on YouTube, over 140 million streams on Audiomack.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that 'Essence' alone had over 80 million streams on Apple Music.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Trending

The nine Nigerian songs featured in British tv series ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack.

The nine Nigerian songs featured in British tv series ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack.

YouTube deletes R Kelly's channel and songs over sex trafficking conviction

R Kelly

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to be certified platinum in the US

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend Wizkid's show in LA

Rihanna and Asap Rocky