Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' hits one billion streams in under one year of release

On October 10, 2021, news broke that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, WIzkid's groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos, had hit one billion streams across all streaming platforms.
This accounts for streams across all platforms.
This comes in less than year of release, during which the album has also become the highest charting African album on the Billboard 200 yet. The album has 322 million streams on Apple Music, 229 million streams on Spotify, 227 million streams on YouTube, over 140 million streams on Audiomack.
A few weeks ago, it was announced that 'Essence' alone had over 80 million streams on Apple Music.
