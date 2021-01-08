Details/Takeaway: When Wizkid released 'Made In Lagos,' 'Ginger' became an instant fan favourite as Burna Boy and Wizkid, two known friends finally released a collaboration for the first time in years.

It is Wizkid's third video from the album after the visuals for 'No Stress.'

As of January 8, 2020, the audio file of the song on YouTube had over six million streams. In the new video, Wizkid and Burna Boy are gods of drip in their new video for 'Ginger.' Their respectively stylists deserve some props for what they achieve with the color matches and contemporary apparel matches.

A lot of people will complain about the boring story development and focus on colorful, artistic showcase over linear storytelling. However, the song was more about sexual/amorous/sensual 'Ginger' over the 'yawa' type of 'Ginger.'

Alabi could have had more focus on a female lead to align with the song's primary objective, but dramatization is never the sole goal of a music video. That video is top notch, regardless.

From a streaming perspective, this 'Ginger' video is also perfectly-timed. It should recalibrate 'Made In Lagos' for another type of run.

Date: January 8, 2021

Song Title: Ginger

Artist: Wizkid featuring Burna Boy

Genre: Afrobeats, Afrobeat, Afro-pop

Producer: P2J

Album: Made In Lagos

Video Director: Meji Alabi

Label: Starboy/RCA UK

You can watch the video below;