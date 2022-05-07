RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun, a Nigerian superstar, was named Best African Artiste of the Year at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last night.

Wizkid
Wizkid

The Ghana Music Awards, which was founded in 1999, held their 23rd award ceremony last night at the Accra International Conference Centre. On the first night of the two-day award ceremony, Fameye took home the 'Songwriter of the Year' award for his song 'praise,' while MOGBeatz took home the 'Producer of the Year' award.

Recommended articles

Wizkid beat out other Nigerian artists such as Tems, Ckay, Joeboy, and Fireboy Dml to win 'Artiste of the Year.'

Below are the full list of winners announced last night:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Amazing God by Kwaisey Pee

Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Where You Are by Niella

Songwriter of the Year – Praise by Fameye

Best Video of the Year – Nyinya by Bosom PYung

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

African Artist of the Year – WizKid

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimoh

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Gambo

Music for Good – Greedy Men by Stonebwoy

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid wins 'Best African Artiste of the Year' at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Future Sounds Vol.6 featuring Boy Spyce, Sam Sun, Boy Adequate, Maradona, and more

Future Sounds Vol.6 featuring Boy Spyce, Sam Sun, Boy Adequate, Maradona, and more

Netflix’s shareholders file lawsuit over subscriber loss

Netflix’s shareholders file lawsuit over subscriber loss

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul parties with LeBron James on her birthday

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul parties with LeBron James on her birthday

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Yoruba documentary 'Bigger than Africa' set to debut on Netflix

Yoruba documentary 'Bigger than Africa' set to debut on Netflix

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu reveals how he survived spiritual attack

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu reveals how he survived spiritual attack

Festival of Vibes: Pepsi Naija lights up AMVCA with Confam Gbedu Concert

Festival of Vibes: Pepsi Naija lights up AMVCA with Confam Gbedu Concert

Are streaming platforms turning to reality TV shows to remain afloat? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Are streaming platforms turning to reality TV shows to remain afloat? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Kizz Daniel and Tekno release new single 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno Buga

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Boy Spyce explains why he sees himself as a rabbit

Boy Spyce (OkayAfrica)

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Victony, Naira Marley, and more

New Music Friday (Cover: Tekno x Kizz Daniel)