On September 16, 2020, Wizkid took to his Twitter page to write, "MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME."

A few days ago, on September 14, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun also known as, 'Baba Bolu' teased his new album, 'Made In Lagos' via a video on his Instagram page. That marked his second attempt to tease his elusive fourth studio album.

Earlier in the year, fans hoped the album would drop on July 16, 2020, but they got a single in 'Smile' featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R. But now it seems the album is finally set to drop. Word on the street is that Made In Lagos will be released sometime in October 2020.

A cover for the album is also said to have been shot months ago.

You can watch the video teaser below;