ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid has teased the idea of a pop-up show to mark the anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'.

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'
Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Recommended articles

Today marks 13 years since the megastar released his debut album 'Superstar' under Banky W's EME. The album packed 17 songs with guest appearances from Wande Coal, label mate Skales, label boss Banky W, and D' Prince. The album delivered hit tracks including 'Holla At Your Boy', 'No Lele', 'Pakurumo', 'Tease Me', 'Oluwa Lo Ni', and 'Don't Dull'.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Wizkid shared a post to mark the 13th anniversary of his debut album before following up with a post where he teased the idea of a pop-up show to mark the anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Superstar' album marked a landmark moment in Nigerian music as it showcased a new vibrant style of Afropop music that will win the hearts of a new generation of listeners and make Wizkid into a superstar.

Wizkid would win several awards with his brilliant debut album including Album of the Year at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and the highly coveted Headies 2011 Next Rated Award.

On June 12, 2011, Wizkid released his first album titled 'Superstar'
On June 12, 2011, Wizkid released his first album titled 'Superstar' ece-auto-gen

13 years after its release, the 'Superstar' album is one of the most impactful projects in the history of Nigerian mainstream music for its timelessness and impact on the sound of a future generation of artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since releasing his debut album 13 years ago, Wizkid has followed up with 4 albums. He released 'Ayo (Joy)' in 2014 and 'Sound From The Other Side' in 2017, the Grammy-nominated 'Made In Lagos' in 2020, and 'More Love, Less Ego' in 2022.

He is set to release his 6th album titled 'Morayo' in honour of his late mother in 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

Accelerate Studios celebrates success of 5th Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

Accelerate Studios celebrates success of 5th Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Ruger returns with 2 new exciting singles 'Luv Again' & 'Make Way'

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' [NAN]

Fireboy DML drops visuals for hit single 'Everyday' featuring Bloody Civilian

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'

Afrobeats hitmakers Doncarta & Zlatan combine for new single 'Pull Over'