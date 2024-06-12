Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Today marks 13 years since the megastar released his debut album 'Superstar' under Banky W's EME. The album packed 17 songs with guest appearances from Wande Coal, label mate Skales, label boss Banky W, and D' Prince. The album delivered hit tracks including 'Holla At Your Boy', 'No Lele', 'Pakurumo', 'Tease Me', 'Oluwa Lo Ni', and 'Don't Dull'.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Wizkid shared a post to mark the 13th anniversary of his debut album before following up with a post where he teased the idea of a pop-up show to mark the anniversary.

The 'Superstar' album marked a landmark moment in Nigerian music as it showcased a new vibrant style of Afropop music that will win the hearts of a new generation of listeners and make Wizkid into a superstar.

Wizkid would win several awards with his brilliant debut album including Album of the Year at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and the highly coveted Headies 2011 Next Rated Award.

13 years after its release, the 'Superstar' album is one of the most impactful projects in the history of Nigerian mainstream music for its timelessness and impact on the sound of a future generation of artists.

Since releasing his debut album 13 years ago, Wizkid has followed up with 4 albums. He released 'Ayo (Joy)' in 2014 and 'Sound From The Other Side' in 2017, the Grammy-nominated 'Made In Lagos' in 2020, and 'More Love, Less Ego' in 2022.