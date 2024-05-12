Fans want Wizkid to release his ‘Morayo’ album on Mother’s Day

The awaited album, named after Wizkid’s late mother, Morayo, who passed away some months ago, is seen as a tribute to motherly love and a fitting release for the special day.

Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the album, with many sharing heartfelt messages about the impact of motherly love on their lives.

The hashtag #ReleaseMorayo is trending on X, with fans from around the world joining in to show their support for Wizkid and the album.

Big Jo on X tweeted, “When @wizkidayo releases MORAYO Album, MORAYO will be celebrated every day, everywhere around the world forever!

“Thereby immortalising His mom forever! MORAYO will be the Best Mother’s Day gift any mother could ask for #Wizkid #Morayo.”

Emmy Nuel added, “Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ album is going to be a masterpiece! A beautiful tribute to his mom and a gift to mothers all over the world.

“Can’t wait to experience it! #Wizkid #Morayo.

“The wait for ‘Morayo’ is killing me! Wizkid, please drop it already.”

Baroka, a member of WizkidFC, tweeted, “Big Wiz, Morayo is about to be the album ‘Made in Lagos’ was, and even more!

“Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ album is going to be a celebration of motherly love and a testament to the impact of mothers on our lives!

“Hold your mama tight because they might not prioritise you again when this album is on repeat.

“Hold your girlfriends tight because this album will win them over from you! Big Wiz actually did a thing! #Wizkid #Morayo.

“I will not be surprised if Wizkid drops Morayo any moment from now,” Baroka tweeted.

@WizkidFan4Life tweeted, “Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ album is going to be a game-changer! Can’t wait to hear it! #Wizkid #Morayo.”

Another fan, @WizkidLover, tweeted, “Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ album is going to be a beautiful tribute to his mom and a gift to mothers everywhere. Can’t wait! #Wizkid #Morayo.”