Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify

In another giant feat, Wizkid has now surpassed 6 billion streams on Spotify as a lead artist thus extending his African record.

Wizkid has been at the fore of exporting African music since 2015 when his hit single 'Ojuelegba' gained international attention.

In 2016, he was featured by Drake on the mega smash hit 'One Dance' which would become the first song to cross the billion streams mark on Spotify thereby rocketing Wizkid to international success.

Since appearing on Drake's 'One Dance', Wizkid has become one of the most commercial artists globally with his music reaching listeners in different parts of the world.

In 2020, he released his fourth album 'Made In Lagos' which delivered the hit record 'Essence' feat Tems with the Justin Bieber-assisted remixing reaching NO. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to be certified RIAA Gold and 'Essence' has been certified 3 times platinum.