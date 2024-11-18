RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The tracklist for the highly-anticipated album features 16 songs with 5 features.

Wizkid drops the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Morayo'
Wizkid drops the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Morayo'

A global star, Wizkid is teaming up with stars from different parts of the globe with collaborations with Nigerian superstar Asake, American R&B singer Jasmine Sulivan, French star Tiakola, and French/Gabonese singer Anaïs Cardot.

Wizkid and Asake will be hoping to recreate the success of their Grammy-nominated collaboration 'MMS' which is one of the tracks on Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Wizkid drops the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Morayo'
Wizkid drops the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Morayo' Pulse Nigeria
'Morayo' will be Wizkid's 6th LP and 8th project in a discography that has delivered some of Nigerian music's most iconic albums.

Both lead singles have broken Spotify records for the biggest opening streaming day for a Nigerian album with 'Dance' setting a global opening day streaming record for an African artist.

It's expected that the album will enjoy a similar level of immediate success as Wizkid continues to restate his status as one of the continent's biggest stars.

Adeayo Adebiyi

