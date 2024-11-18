Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

A global star, Wizkid is teaming up with stars from different parts of the globe with collaborations with Nigerian superstar Asake, American R&B singer Jasmine Sulivan, French star Tiakola, and French/Gabonese singer Anaïs Cardot.

Wizkid and Asake will be hoping to recreate the success of their Grammy-nominated collaboration 'MMS' which is one of the tracks on Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy'.

'Morayo' will be Wizkid's 6th LP and 8th project in a discography that has delivered some of Nigerian music's most iconic albums.

Both lead singles have broken Spotify records for the biggest opening streaming day for a Nigerian album with 'Dance' setting a global opening day streaming record for an African artist.