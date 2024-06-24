Wizkid shares details on the collaborations on his upcoming album 'Morayo'

In an interactive session with his fans on Twitter on June 24, 2024, Wizkid was asked by a fan if there would be Nigerian artists on his upcoming album to which he answered in the affirmative.

The answer doesn't come as a surprise since the superstar has consistently featured Nigerian artists on his projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the EP 'S2' release in December 2023, Wizkid collaborated with Nigerian seminal star Wande Coal on 'Ololufe'. He also featured rapper Zlatan on the lead single 'IDK' which entered the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

Ahead of the release of his sixth album 'Morayo' which is a tribute to his late mother, Wizkid has been sighted in the studio with several Nigerian artists including Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, and more recently, Omah Lay.

With his confirmation that there will be Nigerian artists on the album, fans will be eager to find out which artists make the project.