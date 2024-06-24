ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid shares details on the collaborations on his upcoming album 'Morayo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid reveals that he will be working with Nigerian artists on his upcoming sixth album.

In an interactive session with his fans on Twitter on June 24, 2024, Wizkid was asked by a fan if there would be Nigerian artists on his upcoming album to which he answered in the affirmative.

The answer doesn't come as a surprise since the superstar has consistently featured Nigerian artists on his projects.

On the EP 'S2' release in December 2023, Wizkid collaborated with Nigerian seminal star Wande Coal on 'Ololufe'. He also featured rapper Zlatan on the lead single 'IDK' which entered the top 10 of TurnTable Top 100.

Ahead of the release of his sixth album 'Morayo' which is a tribute to his late mother, Wizkid has been sighted in the studio with several Nigerian artists including Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, and more recently, Omah Lay.

With his confirmation that there will be Nigerian artists on the album, fans will be eager to find out which artists make the project.

There has been no shortage of buzz around the forthcoming album, especially from Wizkid who has been more active on X (formerly Twitter). Fans will be eager to see the type of music Wizkid makes in his next album after he infamously ranted on his Instagram story that he was no longer an Afrobeats artist while demanding that Afrobeats lovers shouldn't listen to his next album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

