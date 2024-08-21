Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid off his recently released third album 'Lungu Boy' reached NO. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100, marking a second chart-topper for Grammy winner Wizkid.

'MMS' marks 3 years, 9 months, and 12 days since Wizkid last recorded a chart-topping single with 'Ginger' featuring Burna Boy.

This sees the singer set a new record that surpasses the previous one of 1 year, 10 months, and 16 days held by Omah Lay.

The record reflects Wizkid's longevity with the superstar maintaining his place at the summit of Nigerian mainstream music for over a decade.

The Grammy-winning superstar is expected to release his highly anticipated sixth LP 'Morayo' which he names after his late mother.