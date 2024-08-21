ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid sets new record for longest gap between NO. 1 songs in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's 'MMS' marks Wizkid's second NO. 1 song in Nigeria.

Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid off his recently released third album 'Lungu Boy' reached NO. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100, marking a second chart-topper for Grammy winner Wizkid.

'MMS' marks 3 years, 9 months, and 12 days since Wizkid last recorded a chart-topping single with 'Ginger' featuring Burna Boy.

This sees the singer set a new record that surpasses the previous one of 1 year, 10 months, and 16 days held by Omah Lay.

The record reflects Wizkid's longevity with the superstar maintaining his place at the summit of Nigerian mainstream music for over a decade.

The Grammy-winning superstar is expected to release his highly anticipated sixth LP 'Morayo' which he names after his late mother.

Ahead of the album, Wizkid released the second installment of his 'Soundman' EP in December 2023. The award-winning singer has kicked off 2024 with a handful of guest appearances on DJ Tunez's 'Apala Disco,' Shenseea's 'Work Me Out' and recently on Asake's 'MMS'.

Ahead of 'Morayo', Wizkid has confirmed that there will be Nigerian artists on the album while also calling it the best project he ever made.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

