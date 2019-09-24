Fresh off releasing his new single, 'Ghetto Love,' Nigerian superstar Wizkid has been announced as an headliner at BBC Radio 1Xtra Live.

The event will hold at Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom on October 5, 2019.

Other performers at the event include AitcH20, Lil Tecca, Headie One, Ms. Banks, DaniLeigh and so forth. He told BBC that he was, "looking forward" to the event and said, "Big up 1Xtra for supporting our culture."

This comes after the superstar was seen hanging out with Jamaican singer, Popcaan. His single, 'Ghetto Love' has also hit one million streams on Audiomack.

On the event, 1Xtra's DJ Target says, "1Xtra Live is our flagship night where we really get to let our hair down and showcase some of the cream of artists we love and support on the network.

"This year we head to Birmingham, a city we've always had an amazing relationship with, and we bring another incredible line up with us, including French Montana, who's gone from strength to strength since we last welcomed him as a surprise in 2017. His full set is going to go off.

"Aitch is undoubtedly next up when it comes to UK rap and he's going to kill it; Ms Banks has had a fierce year too and is brilliant live."

All these come before Starboy Fest that is set to commence on October 19, 2019. The London leg of the concert will be held at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena - Tiwa Savage who was recently spotted vibing to Wizkid's 'Ghetto Love' will perform at the event.

The Paris and Manchester legs of the fest will hold on October 18, 2019 and October 26, 2019 respectively. The Paris show will be held at Les Docks Pullman while the Manchester show will be held at O2 Victoria Warehouse.