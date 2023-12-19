Davido announces surprise new EP from Wizkid set to drop on Friday

In a shocking announcement on social media by multiple music news outlets on December 19, 2023, Wizkid is set to release the second installment of his 'Soundman EP' which was first released in 2019.

If the announcements on multiple platforms might be considered an end-of-the-year prank by cynical fans who have waited for their favourite artist to drop a song, the tweet by fellow megastar Davido corroborating the news serves as a reliable confirmation.

In the tweet, Davido announced that new Wizkid material is set for release on Friday 22 December 2023.

The news comes just days after the two megastars were spotted hanging out at "Even In The Day Party" in Lagos in what was the first time they will be spotted in public together in a very long time.

Readers will recall that Wizkid posted about the release of Davido's 2023 album 'Timeless' on his X (Twitter) account while Davido also extended his condolence to the star who recently lost his mother.

Earlier this year, Wizkid posted on his story that he would be going on a joint tour with Davido in 2024.

With their recent public sighting and their occasional bromance on social media, both megastars are making clear that there is no bad blood between them.