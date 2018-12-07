Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid see where and when Starboy will perform this December

Wizkid confirms date and venue for concerts this December

Amidst a host of concerts scheduled to hold this December, very few are as anticipated as that of the Starboy.

  • Published:
play Wizkid has announced the date and venues of places he will be performing this December (Instagram/Wizkid)

Wizkid has confirmed the when and where he will be performing in Nigeria this December.

The festive season is filled with concerts and headline events across Lagos and festival lovers are in for an exciting time, but there are few shows that come any bigger than that of the Starboy.

In a series of post on his Instagram page, Wizkid on Friday afternoon, December 7th, has confirmed the dates and venue of his concerts in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Places Wizkid will be performing this December

Dec 14th - Liberation Stadium, PH

Dec 19th - Exclusive VIP Experience at Eko Hotel, Lagos

Dec 23rd - Made in Lagos Festival - Eko Atlantic

 

 

He will also be performing at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on December 16th as he brings to befitting close to a year that has seen him shine brightly both at home and globally recording a number of hit releases and touring on the biggest of stages.

The pop star recently returned from South Africa, where he joined a number of top local and international artists on stage at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido - 'Wonder Woman'bullet
2 Davido - 'Wonder Woman' [Official Video]bullet
3 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet

Related Articles

Top American producer hints at a possible Wizkid and Davido collaboration
Kizz Daniel buys a brand new Bentley car [See Video]
Pulse List: Top 10 Nigerian music collaborations in 2018
Pulse List: Top 10 Nigerian music producers of 2018
All that's happening in Lagos this December 2018
Wizkid's son, Zion spends time with Femi Kuti [Video]
Lifestyle These 4 Nigerians are among the highest-earning musicians in Africa
Watch Olamide drive around in his newly acuqired Bentley car [See Video]
Pulse List 2018: Top 5 best dressed male celebrities of 2018

Music

Seun Kuti's "Black Times" album gets nominated for Grammy Awards 2019
Seun Kuti gets nominated for 2019 Grammy Awards [see full list]
Burna Boy gave a spectacular performance at the event
Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Teni thrill fans at 'The Club With Remy Martin'
Tekno - 'On You' (Official Video)
Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to this week
X
Advertisement