Wizkid see where and when Starboy will perform this December

Wizkid has confirmed the when and where he will be performing in Nigeria this December.

The festive season is filled with concerts and headline events across Lagos and festival lovers are in for an exciting time, but there are few shows that come any bigger than that of the Starboy.

In a series of post on his Instagram page, Wizkid on Friday afternoon, December 7th, has confirmed the dates and venue of his concerts in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Places Wizkid will be performing this December

Dec 14th - Liberation Stadium, PH

Dec 19th - Exclusive VIP Experience at Eko Hotel, Lagos

Dec 23rd - Made in Lagos Festival - Eko Atlantic

He will also be performing at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on December 16th as he brings to befitting close to a year that has seen him shine brightly both at home and globally recording a number of hit releases and touring on the biggest of stages.