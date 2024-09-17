Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

On September 17, 2024, Wizkid took to his social media to announce a new song featuring American R&B star Brent Faiyaz.

The song titled 'Pieces Of My Heart' is set for release on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The announcement comes amidst the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Wizkid's sophomore album 'Ayo' which housed the mega-hit single 'Ojuelelegba'.

Fans have paid tribute to the album and the iconic song which played an important role in the global exportation of Nigerian music.

Wizkid's upcoming single 'Piece of My Heart' is his first release of 2024 in a year he has made guest collaborations on the remix of DJ Tunez's 'Apala Disco' remix and on Shenseea's 'Work Me Out'.

The song marks the start of the 'Morayo' era which is Wizkid's highly anticipated sixth album that's a tribute to his late mother who passed away in 2023.