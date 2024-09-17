ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid is set to release the first single off his upcoming album 'Morayo'.

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz
Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Recommended articles

On September 17, 2024, Wizkid took to his social media to announce a new song featuring American R&B star Brent Faiyaz.

The song titled 'Pieces Of My Heart' is set for release on Friday, September 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes amidst the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Wizkid's sophomore album 'Ayo' which housed the mega-hit single 'Ojuelelegba'.

Fans have paid tribute to the album and the iconic song which played an important role in the global exportation of Nigerian music.

Wizkid's upcoming single 'Piece of My Heart' is his first release of 2024 in a year he has made guest collaborations on the remix of DJ Tunez's 'Apala Disco' remix and on Shenseea's 'Work Me Out'.

The song marks the start of the 'Morayo' era which is Wizkid's highly anticipated sixth album that's a tribute to his late mother who passed away in 2023.

Wizkid had earlier described the highly anticipated album as his best yet and his upcoming collaboration with Brent Faiyaz offers fans an insight into what to expect on the project.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

It's not about rice - Rema opens up about how he would give back to society

It's not about rice - Rema opens up about how he would give back to society

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested amid trafficking allegations

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested amid trafficking allegations

Nollywood film, ‘Why We Never Were’ wins Best Short Drama at TINFF

Nollywood film, ‘Why We Never Were’ wins Best Short Drama at TINFF

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad