Wizkid raises anticipation for 'Morayo' with new single 'Kese (Dance)'

Produced by long-term collaborator P2J, 'Kese (Dance)' sees Wizkid craft a record that appeals to Afrobeats listeners who love the pulsating drums and shakers that shape Nigerian pop music.

The single is a follow up on his earlier release 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz which kicked off the 'Morayo' era set for release on November 22, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Kese (Dance)' carries Wizkid's familiar laid-back delivery and luxurious melodies even as he restates his status as a hitmaker who has for decade shaped the Afrobeats dance floor.