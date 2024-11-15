RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid raises anticipation for 'Morayo' with new single 'Kese (Dance)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid is set to dictate the dance floor with his new single 'Kese (Dance)'.

Produced by long-term collaborator P2J, 'Kese (Dance)' sees Wizkid craft a record that appeals to Afrobeats listeners who love the pulsating drums and shakers that shape Nigerian pop music.

The single is a follow up on his earlier release 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz which kicked off the 'Morayo' era set for release on November 22, 2024.

'Kese (Dance)' carries Wizkid's familiar laid-back delivery and luxurious melodies even as he restates his status as a hitmaker who has for decade shaped the Afrobeats dance floor.

Fans will expect the song to replicate the immediate success of 'Piece Of My Heart' which set a new record for opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria. It also set a new opening day record on YouTue Nigeria while debuting at the summit of TurnTable Top 100.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

