Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Even after performing together in 2019, Wizkid and Davido have not been the best of friends. Prior to and following their 2019 performance, their fans were at odds on social media, clamoring for support for their favorites while dismissing the other person's talent and success.

According to many, Wizkid and Davido will never collaborate on a song like Wizkid and Burna Boy did recently. Many believe their beef has spread beyond social media fanaticism and has eaten deep into their camps.

The Gist:

In a new video clip trending on the bird app, Wizkid confirms he has a song with someone most people consider his enemy. He said “I’ve got someone people thought we weren’t friends on the album".