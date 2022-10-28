RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Onyema Courage

Following the release of 'Money & Love' off his soon-to-be released album 'More Love Less Ego,' Wizkid hints at a possible collaboration with Davido.

Davido and Wizkid live.
Davido and Wizkid live.

Read Also

Even after performing together in 2019, Wizkid and Davido have not been the best of friends. Prior to and following their 2019 performance, their fans were at odds on social media, clamoring for support for their favorites while dismissing the other person's talent and success.

According to many, Wizkid and Davido will never collaborate on a song like Wizkid and Burna Boy did recently. Many believe their beef has spread beyond social media fanaticism and has eaten deep into their camps.

In a new video clip trending on the bird app, Wizkid confirms he has a song with someone most people consider his enemy. He said “I’ve got someone people thought we weren’t friends on the album".

Based on his relationship with Davido, many believe he is talking about the DMW boss which means they could have a song together on the album.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?

Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'

Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

Lil Kesh thrills on new single 'Talk & Do'

Lil Kesh thrills on new single 'Talk & Do'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians claiming he copied Burna Boy on his latest single

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100