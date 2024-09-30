ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid fills up Paris Night Club for the release party of his upcoming single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid is gearing up for his first release of 2024.

At the parked-out venue, fans and associates tropped in to party with the Grammy winner who continues to be a prominent figure in global music.

Wizkid's upcoming collaboration is set for release later in October and it will kick off the era of his highly anticipated sixth album 'Morayo'.

Wizkid announced his upcoming single amidst the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Wizkid's sophomore album 'Ayo' which housed the mega-hit single 'Ojuelelegba'.

The anniversary saw fans pay tribute to the album and the iconic song which played an important role in the global exportation of Nigerian music.

'Piece of My Heart' marks the start of the 'Morayo' era which is Wizkid's sixth album that's a tribute to his late mother who passed away in 2023.

Wizkid had earlier described the highly anticipated album as his best yet and his upcoming collaboration with Brent Faiyaz offers fans an insight into what to expect on the project.

For Brent Faiyaz, this marks his second collaboration with a Nigerian artist after he was featured by Tems on 'Found' off her successful EP 'If Orange Was A Place'.

