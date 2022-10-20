Artist: Wizkid
Wizkid rolls back the years in 'Bad To Me' visuals
Nigerian megastar Wizkid has released the music video for his latest single 'Bad To me'.
Song Title: Bad To Me
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 19th, 2022
Video Director: UNKNOWN
Length: 3 minutes 19 seconds
Label: Star Boy/RCA
Details/Takeaway: Wizkid rolls back the years has he delivered some of his famous silky dance moves that endeared fans to him. In 'Bad To Me' had an 80s setting where Wizkid is the guest superstar performing on a popular TV Show.
His double breasted green suit with its Prince styled trousers made for a smooth and sophisticated look as he dance along with back up dancers while entertaining the studio audience and majorly the producer who is his love interest.
In the final seconds of the video, Wizkid teased a new song that already has fans excited as he gears up for the release of his next album he calls 'More Love, Less Ego'.
