Wizkid rolls back the years in 'Bad To Me' visuals

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has released the music video for his latest single 'Bad To me'.

Wizkid - 'Bad To Me'
Wizkid - 'Bad To Me'

Artist: Wizkid

Song Title: Bad To Me

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 19th, 2022

Video Director: UNKNOWN

Length: 3 minutes 19 seconds

Label: Star Boy/RCA

Details/Takeaway: Wizkid rolls back the years has he delivered some of his famous silky dance moves that endeared fans to him. In 'Bad To Me' had an 80s setting where Wizkid is the guest superstar performing on a popular TV Show.

His double breasted green suit with its Prince styled trousers made for a smooth and sophisticated look as he dance along with back up dancers while entertaining the studio audience and majorly the producer who is his love interest.

In the final seconds of the video, Wizkid teased a new song that already has fans excited as he gears up for the release of his next album he calls 'More Love, Less Ego'.

