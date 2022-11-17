Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Details: On 11th November 2022 Wizkid released his 5th studio album 'More Love, Less Ego' which has 13 tracks and guest appearances from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Naira Marley, and Skepta. The album which was preceded by the singles 'Bad To Me' and 'Money and Love' has been warmly received with critics calling it an album that retains the core elements of his hugely successful album 'Made In Lagos'.