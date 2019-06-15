It's another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly list of the 10 songs you need to play for the entire week.

As we countdown to the second half of 2019, album preparations are heating up from several artists. Meanwhile, it's been a slightly more quiet week than most, but it still culminated in the release of Naira Marley from jail.

For last week's installment of Who Get Ear, check HERE.

For this week's artists, please check them out below;

Davolee - Festival Bar II (Rodo)

A follow-up to the 2017 single of the same name, it continues the story of Segun after leaving Mama G. His life got tougher and tougher before he finally found a breakthrough.

The story is Davolee's journey from the streets to YBNL Nation.

Hotyce - I Dey Tell You

In 2018, the rapper released his impressive album, Redhotycecold Vol. 1. After performing on stages like Coronation and Rap Kulture so far in 2018, he is back with this new video.

This one is an impressive bar-fest about self-appreciation.

Attitude featuring Mayorkun, Reekado and BOJ - Higher Your Body

This one is an absolute jam. 'Gbe body e' is Yoruba for 'Higher your body.'

The song is one for lo-fi parties and vibes. The song is produced by Tuzi.

Dammy Krane - Enjoy Lagos

Dammy Krane is on a comeback trail. This song is dedicated to the new Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Lady Donli - Comforter

Two days ago, the singer took to Twitter to reveal that her album is imminent, but that her imminent song 'Comforter' won't make the cut.

The song echoes 90's Nollywood soundtracks and the early 2000's Nigerian pop music.

This song sees an evolving Lady Donli take on more risque sound while it runs on a good guitar chords and OJB Jeezrel-esque drum arrangements.

Dicey featuring Naeto C and Ice Prince - Ki Jo Mole

This one is for the streets. A shepeteri song with pop strings. The song, as its title suggests is a party starter with no distinct topical base.

It's great asset is the vibe it evokes as a sonic unit.

Mo Gunz - Paranoid

Produced by RSPKT, this comes months after dropping his debut body of work SIWITA. The song is also Mo Gunz's first single of the year.

The song lets listeners into the world of the artist as he gives a vivid picture of the state of his mind.

C Blvck featuring African Boy - Eberu Olorun

This one is a thumping beat that preaches the fear of God - usually a way to garner God's mercies.

The song is socially conscious and politically conscious as the piano strings dominate the ears.

CaZe - Sonto

This one is lo-fi vibes that shares striking similarities to 'Redemption' by Runtown. While Runtown talks about love, CaZe talks about sex.

Wale Kwame featuring Davido and Kwesi Arthur - All Over You

Wale Kwame is a 26-year-old act signed to DMW/30GB. The song is also produced by Shizzi. The song feels suited to a party, cookout or nightly function.

Unsurprisingly well-produced, Wale Kwame performs commendably.