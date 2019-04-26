Last week was Easter and mans needed rest and a few bottles of beer. Over the past week, the Nigerian music industry has featured heavy news from Superstars, Wizkid and Davido as well as senseless misyarns from singer, Naira Marley and his merry band of yahoo-loving fellas.

During the same week, it was the 9th year ofDagrin’s passing and Sean Tizzle’s album, The Journey clocked five.

On this week of ‘Who Get Ear,’ we have Davina Oriakhi, Rosemary Alaba (David Alaba’s sister), Mobarz, Ditweni and a posse cut of our Northern brothers, put together by Ziv Marshall.

Here is this week’s edition;

Davina Oriakhi and Preye – Bang The Drum

First up is an activist anthem that canvasses idealism and the concept of identity. Sometimes, there seems a disconnect between the identity and idealism mutually inclusive on this song, but the singers are just canvassing this idealism as they understand who they are.

Thus, the song is simply saying we should teach our children the truth about their identity, and then forge idealism. In coherence with its title, it looks like the song is saying, ‘bang the drum of truth.’

When you actually hear the stick-drums, sidesticks, bass riffs and strings do their job on a beat suited for the first episode of a thrilling TV Show, you will understand.

Ditweni – State and Capital

Ditweni seems to always sail under the radar, but enough of that.

On this self-produced song that runs smoothly as an afro-house jam, with a soul vibe, Ditweni uses the classic Nigerian rhymes, ‘State and capital, Abia, Umuaiha...’ as canvass to tell a story of fulfilling the woman’s dream of ‘death by enjoyment.’

In this case, it is fulfilling the dream of travelling… albeit intra-country. But I feel you, Ditweni, if she can’t accept intra-country travelling she doesn’t deserve her passport stamped to cross oceans with you. Aye.

Glenn Mena featuring Dremo – Pull Up

Trap madness and sung-rap. Nard & B will be proud of this beat, so will Drumma Boy.

I would like to tell you this song has a back story, but it’s simply about the usual baggage attached to vibe-heavy songs, braggadocio.

However, ladies and gentlemen, this song is fire albeit familiar-sounding. Shout-out to the producer, Tiveri.

Olisa Franklin – Thank God

There are only a few things better than a thanksgiving song on a Friday after a stressful Lagos week.

It was sung in Igbo, so if you don’t understand, feel free to chop mouth, ask your Igbo friend for translation – if he has your time, or just simply vibe along.

This one is definitely the pon pon sound you want to vibe to this weekend. Shout-out to the producer, Chris Stingz.

Rose May Alaba – Go Down Low

Born to a Nigerian Father and Filipino Mother on May 26th, 1994 in Vienna, Austria, Alaba is the sister of Bayern Munich left-back, David Alaba.

Word on the street says the beautiful singer is not really a newbie, but a singer-songwriter with some rep, coming out Austria.

Now, she is looking to branch out on her own in the country of her father’s birth, speaking Nigerian idiosyncrasies in interesting, yet admirable ways.

The talent is definitely in her. For her debut solo single, produced by ace, Young John, you can expect the sound to be wicked.

Joanny – No Emotions

A lo-fi dance song laced with the story of emotional availability.

It features Australia-based Nigerian singer on an infectious dancehall beat, laced with EDM effects and afrobeat vibes all in one.

This one should definitely be saved for the after-party, but it will be some irony if a girl and guy start dancing to this one. Oops.

Mobarz Kidifa featuring Buffalo Souljah – Trouble

While there is an attempt at a story on this one, there seems a disconnect.

The vibes, however, are more important and so is the rap that comes after the initial mumble.

This looks like one for the ladies.

Preye – Cookies

A second feature for Preye Itams, ladies and gentlemen, this is soul music.

Minimalism has a way of conveying emotion. Preye tells the story of defiance to the advances of someone unlucky enough to make himself her ex. Wow.

This one is for later in the evening, preferably for that partner who doesn’t want to help himself while faltering in his role as a partner – a subtle jolt back to reality. Please, make sure he’s not tone-deaf.

Ilaye - Metaphors

Ilaye is a songbird that sends chills down your spine.

She is affiliated is some ways to Nigeria's biggest creative collective, WeTalkSound. This song is not about the impeccable story it tells in relation to its title, it's simply about the sheer power of music to inspire unparalleled awe in one's spirit.

All it required, Ilaye's magical vocals, cloud strings and snaps.

Ziv Marshall featuring BOC, Ozee, Terry Tha Rapman And Jayphil – Fara

It’s no secret that Northern Nigeria is a cradle – maybe even home – of Nigerian Hip-Hop.

There, the soul is pure and the flows are pristine, unaffected by the pressures of Lagos demands for radio time.

Mostly, what they are saying, a lot of people won’t understand, but let the soul of Hip-Hop carry you.

The first guy who rapped will snatch your soul.