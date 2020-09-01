Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for two years.

This is the 107th installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

This week, we feature Nappy, Tome, Mazi Codex, 4Runna, Victony and more.

This week, we feature Nappy, Tome, Mazi Codex, 4Runna, Victony and more.

Pick of the week: Mazi Codex - Ha Ah

Moment of the week: The ambient a capella that opens Victony's 'More'

Here are our picks of the week;

Nappy - Many Things

Nigerian singer Nappy goes ham on this afrobeat number titled 'Many Things.' Nappy who is also a rapper, producer, and songwriter shows yet another side for his all-round versatility on this potential club sleeper hit.

Born Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo, Nappy’s love for and involvement in music started from the age of 15 and he has listed diverse names such as Bob Marley and 2Pac as icons that impacted his sound.

'Many Things' is produced by Egar Boi and arrives with a music video. This also comes after he featured Burna Boy on a track last year.

BeezyX - Wicked Kitty

It’s been three months since he dropped his banging first single of the year 'SOS' which featured acts like Kiienka, Kobi Wolf & F.D.I. This time, the Nigerian producer returns with this focus on love, sex and sensuality on a Bashment beat.

Tome - No Love

Born Michelle Oluwatomi Akanbi, Töme released this song on her debut EP, Bigger Than Four Walls (BT4W).

Spliff - No Love

After the release of his E.P, Before Tha Breeze in April, S.P.L.I.F.F started dropping music every month. He has since followed the release of 'Beg' on all streaming platforms with the trap-based, self-produced 'For Life.'

OGPlayDirty - Lambo

On this Grime beat, OG shows his keen ability to deliver clever puns on a groovy, yet complex instrumental. The song was written and performed by OGplaydirty and produced by Skeelzbeat. Interestingly, he shares a similar vocal texture to Psycho YP.

Paparazzle - Time Away

In one of the most stressful years many of us have ever faced, 'Time Away,' is a relatable Afrobeat ode which documents the need for an escape from the troubles of life.

Word on the street says the song was written in December 2019.

Victony - More

On 'More,' Victony shows his vocal ability with the ambient a capella that launches the song before breaking into a love-themed mature Afro-pop beauty that became this writer's favourite song of the week.

Mazi Codex - Ha Ah

On a Drill beat, Mazi Codex declares his manifesto for the great things he wants with subtlety. 'Ha Ah' is just an adlib that found its way onto the song.

4Runna - Street Fighter

On the inspiration for the song, 4Runna says, "Its a song that stemmed from the purest of emotions about how I actually do not want to go through life a street fighter but actually to live out my days as a superstar. It loosely talks of me growing up as the third child and feeling there was some sort of luck following me as well as my gave hints on my early rap influences such as M.I Abaga and so forth."

Kiing David - Broski

KING DAVIID is the alias of David Akinyemi, a 20-year-old born hip-hop/R&B artist and producer. While aesthetically blending his craft as a producer and artiste, he has been able to develop his 'reverie' sound and has managed to collaborate with other acts such as D.O.A to the World in the process.