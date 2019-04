Artist: Larry Gaga featuring Wizkid

Song Title: Low

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: April 19, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Director: Moe Musa

Details/Takeaway: In a video beautified by white aesthetics, beautiful women and good motion grabs, Wizkid joins DJ and producer, Larry Gaaga on this new single.

As  two days ago, the song and is video have landed.

For Larry Gaaga, it comes after ‘Iworiwo’ with 2baba and ‘Azaman’ opposite Slimcase.

You can watch the video below;