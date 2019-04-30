'God is Able' is a song birthed from a place of deep thanksgiving for the innumerable blessings of God in her life's journey.

The song encourages people who are faced with health challenges, marital problems as well as depression to have faith in Almighty God.

She is a contemporary gospel singer and songwriter. Gifty is all joyous and glorious in the name of God and sends a positive message through the song.

She started as a backup singer for musicians during their recording sessions and moved on to performing on stage with circular artistes such as Nat Brew, Lady Talata, Reggie Zippy and many more. All this while she has been writing songs, especially contemporary highlife.

The song also has a high possibility of grabbing some top awards in Ghana.

