On December 10, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage performed at the 2020 MOBO Awards. During the performance, she performed her hit, 'Koroba' and the intro to her album, 'Save My Life.'

During the award for which Tiwa Savage was nominated Best African Act, she performed from for the audience virtually due to COVID-19 restriction. She was backed by an impressive set of black women, dressed in matching outfits while they playfully experimented with 'Koroba.'

Impressively, she also performed in her natural vocals in effortless flow. The performances was both aesthetically and sonically pleasing. She was dressed in a gold outfit while her hair was braided.

You can watch the full performance below;