Artist: Teni The Entertainer

Song Title: Sugar Mummy

Genre: Shepeteri

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Director: Prior Gold Pictures

Details/Takeaway: You must have heard about the ‘area mummies’ in different Nigerian locales who control the happenings in their area and who all the men follow.

Their underworld leadership is unmatched and they wield respect from all they come across like they have a head filled with snakes. That’s what Teni channeled in this new song with a pop culture edge.

A few days ago, the self-acclaimed ‘Sugar Mummy of Lagos’ released the song.

The video merges colour with mainstream pop culture and shepeteri aesthetics.

