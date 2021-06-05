Watch Tems, Omahlay, Fireboy, and more shut it down at the Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series

An excellent example is the Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series which was designed to celebrate Nigeria and the sounds that make it unique. The concert series ran from May 25th – 27th on the Audiomack YouTube channel and featured energetic performances from several of Nigeria’s most talented artistes including Omah Lay, Tems, Crayon, Blaqbonez, Yemi Alade, Buju, Johnny Drille, Patoranking, Fireboy, Joeboy, Ladipoe & Zlatan.

The concert premiered with Omah Lay giving an amazing performance of his hit single ‘Damn’. Day 2 kicked off with an energetic performance of ‘True Love’ by Yemi Alade and the final day premiered with a sensual rendition of his hit single ‘Tattoo’ by Fireboy. To enjoy these exclusive performances, visit the official Audiomack YouTube channel.

In addition, music lovers can enjoy and easily access the hottest songs out of the country via the Hometown Heroes Nigeria playlist on the Audiomack app. The playlist was created to spotlight up-and-coming and already established talents in the country and is updated weekly with the best songs in Nigeria. Through this platform, Audiomack has again created an avenue for artistes and fans to connect and share in their love for quality music.

Even better, stay up to date with the latest and hottest music across the globe on the Audiomack app which you can download for free on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.