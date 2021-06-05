RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Tems, Omahlay, Fireboy, and more shut it down at the Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Didn’t catch these amazing performances? We have good news for you! It’s not too late as you can catch them on Audiomack’s official YouTube channel.

Watch Tems, Omahlay, Fireboy, and more shut it down at the Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series

Without a doubt, Nigeria is home to some of the most talented and accomplished artistes in Africa with millions of fans across the world. While the COVID-19 pandemic halted live performances, virtual performances have become a vital way for artists and fans to connect and share in their love for music.

Recommended articles

An excellent example is the Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series which was designed to celebrate Nigeria and the sounds that make it unique. The concert series ran from May 25th – 27th on the Audiomack YouTube channel and featured energetic performances from several of Nigeria’s most talented artistes including Omah Lay, Tems, Crayon, Blaqbonez, Yemi Alade, Buju, Johnny Drille, Patoranking, Fireboy, Joeboy, Ladipoe & Zlatan.

The concert premiered with Omah Lay giving an amazing performance of his hit single ‘Damn’. Day 2 kicked off with an energetic performance of ‘True Love’ by Yemi Alade and the final day premiered with a sensual rendition of his hit single ‘Tattoo’ by Fireboy. To enjoy these exclusive performances, visit the official Audiomack YouTube channel.

In addition, music lovers can enjoy and easily access the hottest songs out of the country via the Hometown Heroes Nigeria playlist on the Audiomack app. The playlist was created to spotlight up-and-coming and already established talents in the country and is updated weekly with the best songs in Nigeria. Through this platform, Audiomack has again created an avenue for artistes and fans to connect and share in their love for quality music.

Even better, stay up to date with the latest and hottest music across the globe on the Audiomack app which you can download for free on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Tems, Omahlay, Fireboy, and more shut it down at the Audiomack Hometown Heroes Nigeria Virtual Concert Series

Denrele Edun, James Brown feature in new HBO documentary 'The Legend of the Underground'

Check out the teaser for 'U-Turn', Gabriel Afolayan's directorial debut

3 dancers emerge as winners in the #StandTogetherChallenge by ONE

'Mission Impossible 7' filming shuts down after crew test positive for Covid-19

Banky W, MI Abaga, Adesua Etomi, others chide government over suspension of Twitter

'Maybe I might change my mind and give marriage another shot' - Mercy Aigbe

New movie alert! Nollywood star Deyemi and Elozonam of the BBN fame, release new movie trailer

I love good stories - Gabriel Afolayan tells fan who tagged him 'underrated'