On March 11, 2020, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley appeared on 'The Truth' by media legend, Olisa Adibua. He was accompanied by Zinoleesky, Mohbad and C-Blvck, three of the four artists on his label, Marlian Records.

While he revealed that he has a clothing line coming and how Zinoleesky could be its face, he narrated how he started making music. He says, "I had just made my first big money (in England). When asked about the amount, Marley says, "250K (250,000 pounds)."

Marley then continues, "I didn't plan to, I didn't even mean to go into the studio. My plan was people freestyling around me were so talented. My plan was to invest in them. So eventually, we went into the studio, we had so much time and they made lots of records, you know. But we had too much time on our hands, I made just one song.

"By the time we left the studio; imagine we had 10 songs, but it was my song that everybody was singing, so I was just baffled, you know. People kept forcing me to send them the song... Everyone around me already knew the lyrics. So, one day we were chilling when one of my friends with a camera told me to shoot a video (for the song) with the camera.

"We shot the video unplanned and it had like four million views in three weeks. Basically, that's how I got into music and I can't stop."

When Adibua questioned Marley whether he made the money through legal or illegal means, Marley said, "I was just making money (laughs)." When asked about how he used to get into trouble in England, Marley says, "Trouble being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Why Naira Marley came back to Nigeria

When Naira Marley was asked why he came back to Nigeria, he says, "I came to shoot a video in Nigeria... 'Issa Goal.' I shot the video and I went back... The next time, I just came for like three weeks, but that was when that (EFCC) situation happened..."

