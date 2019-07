Artist: Korede Bello

Song Title: The Way You Are

Genre: Sentimental Ballad, R&B, Pop

Date of release: July 15, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Mr Pyper

Label: Mavin Records

Video Director: Grey 93

Details/Takeaway: The tale of love is about acceptance of imperfections in your partner. Korede Bello is no different. Gleaning the lo-fi ego trips of likes and retweets in the social media age, he highlights the admirable confidence of his lover.

