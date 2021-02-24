On February 24, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Davido made his debut on NPR Tiny Desk as part of the Black History Month. During the show, where he performed live with his actual vocals, he was supported by a 4-piece band and two backing singers - a guy and a girl.

All melodies were played live as Davido displayed his two biggest awards; his plaque for the BET Best International Act (Africa) and his MTV African Music Award for Best African Act. Dressed in all black, he performed songs like 'Gobe,' 'Aye,' 'Risky,' and 'Jowo.'

Davido revealed that his dad, an African-American is his biggest inspiration. By doing this, Davido follows Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage as the only Nigerians to perform at the show. A few weeks ago, Wizkid postponed his performance due to COVID-19 related issues.

Watch Davido's full performance below;