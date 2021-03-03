On March 2, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Davido appeared on late night American television show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a performance of his hit singles, 'Assurance' and 'Jowo.'

'Assurance' featured on Davido's album, A Good Time while 'Jowo' dropped off A Better Time. 'Jowo' and 'Assurance' are set to feature on the 'Coming 2 America' soundtrack, which drops on Friday, March 5, 2021. Davido is also set to make his acting debut in the movie, which is a remake of classic cultural flick, Coming To America.

In between the performance of both songs, Spesh introduced Davido with a bit of hype. This moment follows Davido's recent NPR Tiny Desk debut. Davido also follows in the footsteps of Burna Boy and Rema to perform on Jimmy Kimmel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Davido's performance was virtual.

What is Jimmy Kimmel Live!?

It is a late-night hour long American talk show hosted by comedian and host, Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. It is the longest running late-night talk show on the network.

You can watch the full performance below;