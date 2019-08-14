Just weeks after performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Nigerian superstar has again performed on major American television.

As Pulse revealed yesterday, the ‘African Giant’ appeared on The Daily Show, hosted by South African, Trevor Noah in the late hours of August 13, 2019.

Dressed in a multicolored striped outfit, a pair of glasses and a neck full of diamonds while rocking his signature braids, the singer was backed up by two black female vocalists as he serenaded Trevor Noah’s audience with hit numbers, ‘Anybody’ and ‘Ye.’

You might remember that ‘Ye’ was not only the biggest Nigerian song of 2018, it was also ranked as the number one song by Okayplayer. It was also named one of the top songs of 2018 by Passion Weiss and other major American publications.

‘Anybody’ was released as one of the forerunning singles to his 7th studio project, African Giant and it has been making waves since its release.

This appearance on The Daily Show comes after appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, New York and Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97, New York.

The singer has also teamed up with Spotify to launch Burna Bank.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Burna Boy also performed ‘Anybody.’

Here are cuts from Burna's interview with Trevor Noah;

You can watch Burna Boy's full performance on The Daily Show below;