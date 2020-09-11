Artist: Wande Coal

Album Title: Realms

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Date of Release: September 10, 2020

Producers: Sarz, Melvitto, Lekka Beatz, Screwface, Pheelz

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 22 minutes

Features: 1 - Wale

Singles: 4 - Ode Lo Like, Vex, Again, Naughty Girl

Tracklist:

Label: Black Diamond/Starstruck Management/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: When Wande Coal announced his signing to Empire - part of a joint venture with Starstruck Management, Pulse got told of an EP titled, Realms which was set to be released in March 2020. However,a release date wasn't announced at the time.

The EP will also be distributed through Empire, a San Francisco-based distribution company founded by Ghazi Shami. Most notably, Empire distributes for Top Dawg Entertainment - the label to which Kendrick Lamar is signed. In December 2019, Wande Coal released, 'Ode Lo Like,' his first single under Empire Distribution.

In 2019, Wande Coal released three singles. The first is titled, 'Gentility' by Melvino, 'Vex' and 'Ode Lo Like,' which was released on December 13, 2019. 'Ode Lo Like' is also Wande Coal's first single under Empire - part of a joint venture with Starstruck Management.

