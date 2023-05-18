The sports category has moved to a new website.
Wande Coal releases highly anticipated album 'Legend or No Legend'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats maestro Wande Coal has released his third album titled 'Legend or No Legend'.

After releasing releases three lead-up singles in 'Come My Way', 'Kpe Paso' feat Olamide, and 'Let Them Know' Wande Coal has finally released his highly anticipated third album he calls 'Legend or No Legend'.

The thirteen-track album features guest appearances from Olamide, Wizkid, Fireboy, and American singer T Pain.

Wande Coal has spent over a decade in the Nigerian mainstream since making his debut in 2009 with the critically acclaimed 'Mushin 2 Mo'hits' which delivered multiple hits including 'Bumper 2 Bumper'.

He released his sophomore album 'Wanted' in 2015 which packed hits like 'Baby Hello', 'Superwoman', and 'Ashimapeyin'.

His third project is the EP 'Realms' released in 2020 and it had the hit single 'Again'.

'Legend or No Legend' is Wande Coal's fourth project and third album and it's a statement of his place in the industry. in an interview on Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Wande Coal stated that the album titled was inspired the conversation regarding his status as a legend in the industry.

The album was released on May 18 few minutes after Wande Coal hosted a listening party at the Alliance Francaise in Lagos that had in attendance celebrities including Olamide, Vector, Iyanya, Bankulli, DOtun, and Osas Ighodaro. The album is available on all streaming platforms, and listeners can enjoy new music from the talented singer.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

