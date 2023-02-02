Artist: Wande Coal
Wande Coal and Olamide combine for new thrilling single 'Kpe Paso'
Afrobeats legends Wande Coal and Olamide have delivered another thrilling tune titled 'Kpe Paso'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 2nd 2023
Producer: Kel P
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds
Features: 1 - Olamide
Label: Starstruck Management/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Wande Coal's tingling vocals combines with Olamide's effortless flow for a new single that combines Hip Hop and Fuji for a sensational tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it
A-Q teases the second installment of 'God's Engineering'
Joeboy joins Apple Music’s Home Session in spatial audio
BBNaija's Khloé fumes over the rate of unhealthy relationships in 'this generation'
Wande Coal and Olamide combine for new thrilling single 'Kpe Paso'
Empress Njamah breaks silence following terrible ordeal with estranged lover
Zlatan teams up with Seyi Vibez for new hit single, 'Let There Be Light'
Femi Adebayo shares what he went through to get new Naira notes
'BBTitans': Yemi and Blue Aiva disclose their sexual escapades
ADVERTISEMENT