Wande Coal and Olamide combine for new thrilling single 'Kpe Paso'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legends Wande Coal and Olamide have delivered another thrilling tune titled 'Kpe Paso'.

Wande Coal & Olamide
Wande Coal & Olamide

Artist: Wande Coal

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 2nd 2023

Producer: Kel P

Song Art:

Wande Coal X Olamide - 'Kpe Paso'
Wande Coal X Olamide - 'Kpe Paso' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 56 seconds

Features: 1 - Olamide

Label: Starstruck Management/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Wande Coal's tingling vocals combines with Olamide's effortless flow for a new single that combines Hip Hop and Fuji for a sensational tune.

STREAM HERE

