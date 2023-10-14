ADVERTISEMENT
Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

'Vybz Of Afrobeats' pays a courtesy visit to Chocolate City Music on 9 October 2023 to commend the record Label for their global contribution to Afrobeats.
'Vybz Of Afrobeats' pays a courtesy visit to Chocolate City Music on 9 October 2023 to commend the record Label for their global contribution to Afrobeats with all the super creative artists like; Blaqbonez, Young Jonn, Candy Bleakz, Noon Dave, Major AJ, and Tariq they have churned out.

In the meeting with Abuchi Ugwu - C.E.O Chocolate City Music, Sesan Adeniji - Business Consultant, Vybz 94.5FM, said, "Our commitment to promoting Afrobeats, applauding and partnering with all the major players in the industry is one hundred percent. We are also using the “Vybz Of Afrobeats” Initiative to reiterate the unwavering support of Vybz 94.5FM, the Vybz of Lagos, to help talents through airplay, interviews, and the station's party activations to reach legions of audience.”

Unapologetically, Vybz 94.5FM is a station with more music and less talk. Intentionally, our programs allow emerging creative talents to be heard and achieve stardom. We are the home of non-stop hit music. We will partner with the record label and the artists during their headline shows and project releases like the forthcoming Blaqbonez's “Emeka Must Shine” album.

Vybz FM has a club party activation, “Vybz All Night”. We will organize a special edition for Chocolate City Music Artists.” Abuchi Ugwu was full of praise and reiterated the record label's support.

Follow Vybz 94.5 FM for more information, and stream live at Vybzfm.com.

