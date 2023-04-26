The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Babatunde Lawal

It's heartwarming to see how the song has resonated with Diesel and his family, becoming a cherished favourite in their home.

Rema's hit song Calm Down was initially released as a single in February 2022, and it quickly became a standout track on his debut album, 'Rave and Roses'. [Gistreel]
Rema's hit song Calm Down was initially released as a single in February 2022, and it quickly became a standout track on his debut album, 'Rave and Roses'. [Gistreel]

Recommended articles

Diesel opened up about his musical preferences during an interview at the European Gala for 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,' an eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film, held in Paris. The release of the second sequel to the beloved movie franchise is set for May 5.

When asked about his favourite song at the moment, Diesel revealed that his daughter had a significant influence on his choice, as she loves to sing Calm Down around their home.

“I have to say this. My daughter Pauline, who is eight years old runs around the house, going ‘Calm Down, Calm Down’. You know Rema?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema's hit song Calm Down was initially released as a single in February 2022, and it quickly became a standout track on his debut album, 'Rave and Roses'. In August of the same year, Rema teamed up with Selena Gomez, the renowned US songstress, for a remix of the popular song.

Since its release, "Calm Down" has gained widespread popularity, accumulating millions of streams on various music platforms. The song's catchy beats, captivating lyrics, and the collaboration with Selena Gomez have contributed to its success, earning Rema further acclaim and recognition in the music industry.

In addition to its commercial success, Calm Down also made history by becoming the highest-charting Afrobeats song on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song also caught the attention of former US President Barack Obama, who included it among his favourite songs of 2022. This recognition from such a prominent figure in the political and cultural sphere speaks to the song's widespread appeal and cultural significance, further cementing Rema's status as a rising star in the music world.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Vin Diesel names Rema's 'Calm Down' as current favourite song

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Nigerian Idol season 8 raises the bar with TECNO as the smartphone sponsor

Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

Davido is coming with ‘Timeless’ tour in North America

'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

'The Men's Club' returns for season 4 on Prime Video

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

P-Square foresaw Wizkid's rise to prominence in the music industry years ago

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Ini Edo speaks out on alleged affair with Empress Njamah's lover-turned-scammer

Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

Top 7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

Nollywood produces 280 movies in first quarter of 2023

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

D'banj

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Obrafour, Drake

Ghanaian musician Obrafour sues Drake over copyright infringement

AG, Timbaland

American Grammy-winning producer Timbaland would love to work with Adekunle Gold