Rema's 'Calm Down' goes double diamond in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has recorded another giant stride in France with his hit single 'Calm Down'.

Rema
Rema

Released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles of his debut album 'Raves & Roses.' The remix which features American Pop star Selena Gomez has gone on to become one of Afrobeats' biggest international exports.

The single had earlier been certified diamond by SNEP who's France's official music certification body. In a giant stride, the song has now gone double diamond as it has surpassed 500,000 in sales.

'Calm Down' has also earned certification in Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Likewise, it has received an RIAA platinum plaque making it one of the best-selling Afrobeats songs in the US.

'Calm Down' currently holds the record for the highest-charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100 with a peak position of NO. 8 which took it ahead of Wizkid's 'Essence' remix feat Tems & Justin Bieber which peaked at NO. 9.

The music video is the most-watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube with over 427 million views. The remix and the original have also surpassed over 2 billion streams across all platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

