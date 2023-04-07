Rema's 'Calm Down' goes double diamond in France

Released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles of his debut album 'Raves & Roses.' The remix which features American Pop star Selena Gomez has gone on to become one of Afrobeats' biggest international exports.

The single had earlier been certified diamond by SNEP who's France's official music certification body. In a giant stride, the song has now gone double diamond as it has surpassed 500,000 in sales.

'Calm Down' has also earned certification in Switzerland, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Likewise, it has received an RIAA platinum plaque making it one of the best-selling Afrobeats songs in the US.

'Calm Down' currently holds the record for the highest-charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100 with a peak position of NO. 8 which took it ahead of Wizkid's 'Essence' remix feat Tems & Justin Bieber which peaked at NO. 9.