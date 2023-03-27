ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has continued to shine on the UK Official Singles Chart as his hit single 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak.

Rema
Rema

Recommended articles

The single extends its stay on the chart to 30 weeks as it continues to be a dominant international force.

Similarly, Libianca's 'People' reached a new peak of NO. 5 as it moved two places up from its NO. 7 position last week while entering its 12th week on the chart.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops two places to NO. 26 this week as it spends its 9th week on the chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Libianca's 'People' retains its spot at the top of the chart as it enters its 12th week.

Adekunle Gold's & Zinoleesky 'Party No Dey Stop' debuts at NO. 2 while Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Young Jonn & Ayra Starr debuts at NO. 3.

Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 4 while Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' remix feat Tiwa Savage drops to NO. 5, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez drops to NO. 6, and Ayra Starr's 'Sability' drops to NO. 7.

Asake's 'Dull' and 'Organise' drops NO. 8 and NO. 9 respectively while Amarae's 'Reckless & Sweet' debuts at NO. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other debuts this week include 'Carry Me Go' Khaid & Boy Spyce which debuts at NO. 17 and Jaido P's 'One of a Kind' feat Fireboy which debuts at NO. 19.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vee says Nigeran men are better than UK men...at shouldering bills

Vee says Nigeran men are better than UK men...at shouldering bills

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Yul Edochie says owning a man’s heart is not tied to food or sex

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Pop sensation Lloyiso is Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising recipient

Thabang leaves 'BBTitans' with a hug from his lover, Khosi

Thabang leaves 'BBTitans' with a hug from his lover, Khosi

Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Blaqboi, Justin get evicted from 'BBTitans'

Yul Edochie urges men to keep confidence level high in approaching women

Yul Edochie urges men to keep confidence level high in approaching women

Amapiano star Focalistic will never water down music for social media trends

Amapiano star Focalistic will never water down music for social media trends

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wande Coal

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido (L'Officiel)

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs