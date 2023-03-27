Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK

The single extends its stay on the chart to 30 weeks as it continues to be a dominant international force.

Similarly, Libianca's 'People' reached a new peak of NO. 5 as it moved two places up from its NO. 7 position last week while entering its 12th week on the chart.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops two places to NO. 26 this week as it spends its 9th week on the chart.

UK Afrobeats Chart

This week, Libianca's 'People' retains its spot at the top of the chart as it enters its 12th week.

Adekunle Gold's & Zinoleesky 'Party No Dey Stop' debuts at NO. 2 while Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' feat Young Jonn & Ayra Starr debuts at NO. 3.

Rema's 'Holiday' drops to NO. 4 while Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' remix feat Tiwa Savage drops to NO. 5, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez drops to NO. 6, and Ayra Starr's 'Sability' drops to NO. 7.

Asake's 'Dull' and 'Organise' drops NO. 8 and NO. 9 respectively while Amarae's 'Reckless & Sweet' debuts at NO. 10.

