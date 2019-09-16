On Friday, July 19, 2019, American superstar, Beyonce Knowles-Carter released the 27-track album, 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

ALSO READ: Album review for The Lion King: The Gift

The album is the official soundtrack to the remake of animated live action, adventure movie, The Lion King. The album featured Nigerians like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Bankulli and Yemi Alade. Nigerian producer, Northboi also had a production credit on the album.

On September 15, 2018, American network, ABC announced an hour-long behind-the-scenes special that documents the making of The Lion King: The Gift. The special is titled, Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift. It is set to air later tomorrow, September 17, 2019 at 4:00 am in the morning - this will be 10:00 pm EST.

The film will document recording processes/sessions of all the Nigerian artists featured including, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, Bankulli and Yemi Alade. Bankulli's and Yemi Alade's recording sessions can be seen in the promo clip.

According to Variety, the album, "Depicts a number of clips from the recording studio intermixed with choreography shots and scenes from the Disney film itself."

For Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift, Beyonce is credited as was writer, director and producer alongside her co-director and longtime collaborator Ed Burke. Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams serve as Executive Producer.

According to Good Morning America, an exclusive clip will be shared from the recording process of all the songs.

You can watch the first promo clip here;

You might remember that Yemi Alade told Kaylah Oniwo about how she was contacted for the album and battled illness before recording songs for the album here;